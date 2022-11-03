HIGH SCHOOL HOLDS A VERY INFORMATIVE NIGHT

Condobolin High School held their Year 10 into Year 11 Information Night recently. “Principal Mrs Wendy Scarce thanked the parents and students for attending and spoke on the importance of the parents who have so far guided their children from kindergarten through primary school and then on to the beginning of high school and now supporting them into their final years of high school,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “Deputy Principal Mr Sean Crammond gave an overview on Record of School Achievement (ROSA), the Higher School Certificate (HSC), the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) and Non-ATAR subjects and how you may make your subject selections. “Parents and students were then able to walk around and talk with teachers from each faculty to discuss what is involved in each subject for year 11 and 12.” Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.