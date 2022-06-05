HELPING STUDENTS LEARN TO DRIVE

For the past two years, Trundle Central School has been providing free driving lessons to stage 6 students.

Recently, two students had another week of driving lessons. This is an amazing opportunity for those students who might not have access to a car, someone to teach them or the ability to pay for lessons.

It’s also a great way to maximize the student’s potential for employment, further study and to help them be safe on the road.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School’s Facebook Page.