HELPING DARCY AND HIS FAMILY

Life changed in an instant for Lake Cargelligo’s Darcy Meadows and his family.

On Friday, 22 April Darcy suffered severe injuries while out on a fishing trip with his best friend and is now in hospital on life support.

Family friend Talisha Brown has started a Go Fund Me Page, asking the local community for support and well wishes. The Go Fund Me page has now raised over $45,000.

“On Friday the 22nd of April 2022, my best friend Jamie and her three beautiful boys’ lives changed dramatically,” the Go Fund Me Page reads.

“Her fun loving, hard-working husband Darcy Meadows, was tragically struck by a falling tree branch while out on the river bank with his best mate. Darcy suffered horrific injuries to his head and body. He was airlifted to Canberra where he is currently on life support.

“Darcy’s amazing wife Jamie, and family are with him at his bedside, while he fights for his life. With this comes the enormous cost of accommodation and living expenses, both in Canberra and back home in Lake Cargelligo, four-and-a-half hours away.

“We’re hoping to raise some funds to help ease the financial pressure as they will have a long road of unknown ahead. Darcy is the type of bloke that would do anything for anyone and never ask for help for himself.

“We understand times are tough so if you can’t financially support at this time, we would love for you to send your well wishes to Darcy and his family and share this link with all your friends and family. Any support would be a massive help and very much appreciated,” the Go Fund Me Page concluded.

To make a donation, go to the Go Fund Me website and search for Darcy Meadows.

The local community is digging deep and raising funds with raffles and community events.

A barbecue lunch was held on Friday, 29 April in the front of HnM Butchery in Lake Cargelligo, with all proceeds going directly to Darcy and his family. Many purchased a sausage sandwich and made a donation.

On Friday, 6 May the Royal Mail Hotel in Lake Cargelligo held a Monster Raffle with all proceeds to be donated to Darcy and his family. Tickets were sold on the night. They also hosted a barbecue, which people enjoyed for a gold coin donation. DJ Dwayne kept the crowd entertained.