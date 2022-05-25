HELP SAMMY RAISE NF2 AWARENESS

Condobolin’s Samuel (Sammy) Ritchie has a huge smile that can melt hearts and a fighting spirit that is ready to take on any challenges life puts in his path.

Earlier this year, Sammy’s parents Alicia Davis and Sean Ritchie, along with big sister Sophie, were shocked to learn that their beloved son and brother had been diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis (NF2).

NF2 is a genetic disorder that causes tumours to grow on nerves, including the brain and spine. It is progressive, unpredictable, and currently there is no cure.

Every day, children and adults are forced to fight a foe they can sometimes neither see, hear or even feel. They face a lifetime of uncertainty and anxiety; forced to fight tumours that can cause blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning difficulties and cancer.

Sammy and his family are urging the local community to help raise awareness of (NF2) and funding for the Children’s Tumour Foundation Australia.

World Neurofibromatosis Day was on 17 May and the entire month of May is dedicated to NF awareness.

“The month of May is NF Awareness Month. Like me, many people may have never heard of NF, until seven weeks ago,” Alicia explained.

“On 15 March, this year, we got the call from our specialists in Westmead informing us that Sammy has Neurofibromatosis (NF2). They explained that he has bilateral vestibular schwannomas which means he has two tumors on the nerves that are responsible for hearing and balance. One on each side of his head. We are currently in the process of having more testing done to find out if he has anymore in his brain and spinal cord.

“This will be regular testing for the rest of his life to monitor for new tumours and tumour growths.

“Throughout this process the Children’s Tumour Foundation Australia have been amazing support for us with information, organization of Little Wings for our appointments when needed and regular weekly check ins.

“We are joining the fight this May to bring awareness of NF out of the shadows and into the spotlight.

“Help us raise so much needed funds for research, educational programs and support programs – and eventually a cure.”

The community can help raise funds by going to Sammy’s Fight fundraising page or by buying a $5 pin. Pins are available for purchase from Willowbend Sports Centre 2877 or by contacting Alicia.

The Children’s Tumour Foundation (CTF) is the only dedicated support service for families impacted by Neurofibromatosis (NF and NF2) in Australia. To them, conquering NF is about more than just finding a cure.

The Children’s Tumour Foundation mission is to provide hope for everyone impacted by Neurofibromatosis in Australia by advocating for change, advancing research and empowering this community with the knowledge, connections and support needed at every stage of their journey.

They are dedicated to raising money to fund vital research, awareness and practical support for people with all types of NF and work in pursuit of an important mission and understand that many people are counting on them.