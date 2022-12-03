HELP RACHEL REALISE HER DREAM

Rachel is a talented primary school athlete who has been invited to play cricket with the Wanderers Australia Team in London and Paris 2023.

The community is being urged to help her realise her dream and help fundraise for her very first trip to play cricket overseas.

This is an awesome opportunity at just 12 years old, and reflects how successful she is on the cricket field! Rachel has been working hard to fundraise so that she can enjoy this wonderful experience and have her Mum, Dad and brother accompany her.

Rachel is an active member of the Condobolin Public School and wider Condobolin community.

She has natural athletic talent, works hard to maximise her potential and always performs to the best of her ability.

Rachel is quietly competitive, very successful and humble when she succeeds.

Please support this fundraiser and help make this wonderful opportunity a reality for Rachel!

Simply go to www.paypal.com and search for Rachel Grimmond to make a donation or go to the Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page and follow the link to support Rachel in her journey.