HELP FOR FARMERS TO ACCESS SUPPORT

Building on the success of the Drought Support Officer funded by The Martin Tooth Estate in 2018 WPRD have now employed a full time person to help farmers access support, submit freight subsidy applications and apply for loans and other assistance if needed.

Lee-Ann Denyer has taken up the position which is funded through the Drought Communities Program through Lachlan Shire Council. Lee-Ann is working across the Shire spending time in Lake Cargelligo, Condobolin and Tottenham to assist anyone who needs it.

Lee-Ann can assist farmers with freight subsidies for transport of fodder, transport of stock to sale or slaughter and for water carting. She can help with referral to Financial Counselling or other Finance Institutions, referral to charitable organisations for available assistance. She can also help business and charities with applications for grants or referrals to help available.

Applications for Freight subsidies for the 19-20 year are due to be submitted by September 30 however the Government has recently announced they are extending the program although details of this have not been publicised yet.

Lee-Ann is also planning to hold small gatherings in local halls to educate farmers as to assistance still available. Details of these events will be advertised soon. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions these gatherings will be run under the social distancing protocols now in place to keep everyone safe.

If you need help to apply for assistance please call Lee-Ann Denyer on 0473 928 847 for your free confidential appointment.

By Anne Coffey.