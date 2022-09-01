HELICOPTER CALLED AFTER ACCIDENT

On the evening of Saturday, 20 August NSW RFS – Condobolin HQ Brigade responded to the reports of a motorbike accident north of Condobolin. After they arrived on scene, they assisted NSW Ambulance Paramedics with patient care. Officers from the Central West Police District NSW Police Force were also on scene. A Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter was tasked from Orange and landed at Condobolin Airport. “A huge thank you to the bystanders who also assisted on scene,” a post on the NSW RFS – Condobolin HQ Brigade Facebook Page read. Image Credit: NSW RFS – Condobolin HQ Brigade Facebook Page.