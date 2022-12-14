HELENA IS A LUCKY WINNER

Residents came out in force to see who would win the $2,000 major prize in the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Shop Local Campaign draw on Friday, 2 December, which was held in conjunction with the Condobolin Street Festival.

Helena Hutchings was the lucky winner of the major prize, with five other locals claiming the minor draws. Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM pulled the names out of a barrel. A total prize pool of $4,550 was up for grabs. All winners had to be in attendance to claim their reward.

Megan Couchman took home second prize of $1,000, while Julie Sealey ($750), Lindy Watt ($500), Baden Hall ($250) and Tanya Jones ($50) claimed the minor draws. Frith Semmens missed out on the $500, as she was not present at the draw on the night.

The prizes were given as Why Leave Town Cards, which will be spent locally at participating stores.

The Condobolin Street Festival included free live music, a balloon artist, face painting, ice cream, a gingerbread house activity and Santa photographs. There were also performances by the Galari Bila Waga Dhaanys dance group and the RSL Pipe Band.

Organisers thanked all of the people who made the event the success that it was, including the sponsors of the event.

“I would like to thank the community for supporting the Chamber of Commerce Street Festival and Shop Local Campaign,” Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Vicki Hanlon said on the night.

“The event is run so that we can support local businesses and promote shopping local.

“Thanks to the Chamber members and those shops that have supported the campaign.

“This year the Chamber was lucky enough to obtain a grant from the NSW Government’s Reconnecting Regional Community Events Program, which enabled us to hold this free event in conjunction with our Shop Local Campaign.

“We must thank Lachlan Shire Council for their support in putting this event on, Robyn Ryan for her assistance with the grant application, to those in the application approval process, and to Corky and his helpers in putting up the Christmas trees and closing the road – without their help it wouldn’t be possible.

“Thank you also to Mineral Hill Mine for providing our fabulous Condobolin Street Festival banner and Progress Printing for their design work.

“Other thanks include the major sponsors of the Shop Local Campaign including Evolution Mining, The Condobolin Argus, The Vella Group, and Chamen’s Supa IGA. We also thank minor sponsors Condobolin Quality Meats, No Moo 4 U, Owens Rural Supplies and Condobolin Newsagency. “A big thank you to the Condobolin Junior Cricket Club for the barbecue, and Foodworks and Chamen’s Supa IGA for their donations towards the barbecue; No Moo 4 U, Pooka Entertainment, Aero Steel, Em’s Face Painting, the RSL Pipe Band, the Galari Bila Waga Dhaanys dance group for their performance, Kathy Parnaby and Santa for the Santa photographs along with Nate and Max for the venue and decorations, Leanne Anderson for the Gingerbread Decorating activity and other Chamber of Commerce members for their help.

“Last, but not least, I must thank Mellissa Speer who has done an amazing job to get this evening up and running – I can’t thank her enough. It’s not long since she took on the Chamber of Commerce Secretary’s role and it is not an easy job with so much to do.” She added the late night shopping initiative was received well by the community, with many taking the opportunity to purchase a Christmas gift for their loved ones. “It was so lovely to see families out in force and in great spirits,” Vicki concluded.