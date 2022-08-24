HEALTH TALKS HELP MANAGE TRANSITION

Condobolin Public School Stage Three students attended their annual health talks on Wednesday, 10 August. The talks were hosted by Demi Spaccavento from Bright Health Girl and Johnny Shannon from Man Talk. Demi created Bright Girl Health because she believes that girls should never feel left in the dark about their own body. She is a passionate women’s health educator, author, and high school teacher. “These sessions equip students with information needed to manage change and transition as they grow into young adults,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.