HE SILOS – LOCAL SOLUTIONS MAKING GRAIN STORAGE SAFE AND EASY

HE Silos is known as one of the leading silo manufactures in the Australian and International Market.

HE Silos has been supporting grain producers and providing grain storage solutions for over 50 years.

The company has grown over the course of 3 generations, having developed two advanced factories in both Forbes and Gunnedah. HE Silos has an extensive product range including Grain, Fertiliser and Pellet & Mash Silos, Field Bins, Livestock Feeders, Bulk Storage and Kit Silos and Custom Design Silos to suit your on-farm operations.

All products come equipped with a sight glass, ladders and appropriate cages.

HE Silos offers a free site visit to assess your on-farm requirements and grain storage operations.

HE Silos believes strongly in being socially responsible. Their award-winning Thermal Insect Control System® (TICS®), is totally recyclable and reusable, making it a clean green product and meets the Australian Standard for Sealed Silos AS2628, providing many benefits for on-farm grain storage quality.

It also promotes on-farm WH&S by reducing the climbing aspect of a silo and safe handling of chemicals.

Feel free to contact their office today on our FREE CALL 1800 046 046 or email sales@ hesilosforbes.com.au to get a complimentary free quote or visit our website www.hesilos.com