HAYLEY RECEIVES ‘REG RATTEY VC AWARD’

During the ANZAC Day Service on Monday 25th April, Ungarie Central School student Hayley Wallace received the annual ‘Reg Rattey VC Award’.

This is the 24th year the award has been given to an Ungarie Central School student who demonstrates resilience, the ability to rise amongst a situation of adversity, determination and courage. All of which are qualities Reg Rattey portrayed during his life and his campaign at Bouganville.

Rob Rattey was the presenter of the award.

Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School’s Facebook Page.