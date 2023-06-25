HAVING A GREAT TIME COOKING TACOS

Condobolin Public School students in K6S enjoyed a delicious feast of tacos recently. Students prepared, cooked, and then enjoy this delightful treat. The taco as we know it today is a blend of ancient Mexican recipes and International influences. However, before it was known in America, natives in Mexico were eating a version that looked quite different. Tacos are thought to come from Mexico, long before the Spanish arrived. Ancient Mexicans used freshly made, soft, flat corn tortillas and packed them with fillings like fish. It was a staple meal that provided vital nutrients and energy to those who consumed it. These tacos didn’t contain the cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato that are associated with the meal today. In fact, the taco as we know it is less than 100 years old. The word “taco” is quite new and is thought to have originated from Mexican silver miners in the 18th century. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.