Have a say on plan

Lachlan Shire Council is urging residents to have their say on the 2020/2021 Draft Operational Plan, Draft Revenue Policy and Draft Budget.

They are committed to engaging with the local community in order to provide the opportunity for the public to contribute their views and opinions. These will be considered as part of Council’s decision making process.

Submissions are now being invited on the on the 2020/2021 Draft Operational Plan, Draft Revenue Policy and Draft Budget.

These documents support the 2017-2021 Delivery Program providing funding for and setting out the actions to be achieved in the next 12 months as part of Council’s Community Strategic Plan.

The proposed document is available to be viewed on council’s website at https://www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au/counc…/public-exhibition.aspx. Copies of the document will be on display at the Lake Cargelligo and Condobolin Council offices, Tottenham Post Office and the Tullibigeal Co-Op.

For any enquiries, please contact the responsible officer Director Corporate and Community Services Karen Pegler on 02 6895 1900.

Council invites the residents of Lachlan Shire to review the proposed document and provide feedback in the form of a written submission to the General Manager, Lachlan Shire Council, PO Box 216 Condobolin, or via email to council@lachlan.nsw.gov.au.

Submissions will be accepted until 4.30pm on the 25 June 2020.

By Melissa Blewitt.