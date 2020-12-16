HAVE A PLAN B IN PLACE

The Community Drug Action Team (CDAT) launch of ‘What’s your Plan? – It’s only a 10 minute walk’ took place in Condobolin on Friday, 27 November.

The theme for the project is ‘Live Longer in Lachlan – Don’t drink and drive’.

Western Plains Regional Development’s Senior Project Officer Heather Blackley delivered t-shirts bearing the initative’s slogan to all licensed premises across Condobolin.

Over 60 t-shirts will now be worn by staff who work at a licenced premises in town.

Mrs Blackley urged community members to take a moment to think before getting in a car after a big night out.

“You have to have a plan if you are going out on the town for the night – You need to organise a designated driver or take a taxi home. We need people to think about making a Plan B,” she explained.

The project is funded by the Alcohol and Drug Foundation (ADF).

By Melissa Blewitt.