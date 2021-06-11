HARRY’S OARSOME EFFORT

Harry Crouch has been selected in the Australian U23 Rowing Team to compete in the 2021 World Rowing U23 Championships to be held 7 to 11 July 2021 in Racice, Czech Republic.

However, Rowing Australia have announced due to COVID 19 they will not be sending the team to Racice and will instead compete at the World Rowing Cup 3 Simulation Regatta to be held in Adelaide 11 to 13 June 2021.

This is a huge disappointment to the team as the National and World Championships were also cancelled in 2020.

This is Harry’s third time selected in the Australian Rowing Team, in 2017 he was selected in the U19 team and competed in World Championships in Vilnius, Lithuania finishing 2nd in the B Final of the Quadruple Scull, 2019 he was selected in the U23 team and competed in the World Championships in Sarasota, Miama USA finishing eighth in the A Final of the Men’s Eight.

In 2018 Harry had the privilege of being selected in the Quadruple Scull to complete at the Royal Henley Regatta in England finishing in third place.

Harry has continued to train hard during covid at Sydney Rowing Cub while continuing his studies at the Australian College of Physical Education.

Competition has been limited this season with Harry competing at the State Championships in Sydney in February and the Australian National Championships on Lake Barrington in Tasmania in March.

Harry had a very successful campaign at the National Championship winning an impressive three gold medals in the U23 Men’s Double Scull, U23 Men’s Quadruple Scull and the Open Men’s Quadruple Scull Sprint.

During the National Championships Harry was invited to stay in Tasmania to trial for a position in the Australian U23 Team where he was selected in the Quadruple Scull with Joseph Wilson of Tasmania, Tim Sander of Western Australia and Harry Glackin of ACT.

Harry is currently in Tasmania training with his crew preparing for the competition in Adelaide.

Contributed.