HARMONY WEEK AT ST JOSEPH’S

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin celebrated Harmony Week, beginning on Monday, 21 March. Harmony Week concludes on Sunday, 27 March. Harmony Week is celebrated during the week (Monday to Sunday) that includes 21 March, which is the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. Harmony Week is a time to celebrate Australian multiculturalism, and the successful integration of migrants into communities. Harmony Week is about inclusiveness, respect and belonging for all Australians, regardless of cultural or linguistic background, united by a set of core Australian values. Orange is the colour chosen to represent Harmony Week. Traditionally, orange signifies social communication and meaningful conversations. It also relates to the freedom of ideas and encouragement of mutual respect. Since 1999, more than 80,000 Harmony Week events have been held in childcare centres, schools, community groups, churches, businesses and federal, state and local government agencies across Australia.