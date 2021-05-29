‘HARMONIES ON THE HILL’

Kim Roberts, Tanya Jones, Allison Manwaring and Patricia Seymour.Kim Roberts, Tanya Jones, Allison Manwaring and Patricia Seymour.

Posted By: Hayley May 29, 2021

Around 70 people attended the ‘Harmonies on the Hill’ held at St Joseph’s Catholic Church on Friday, 30 April. The performance was presented by Lachlan Arts Council. Renowned Anglo Australian Tenor William Amer performed at the event. He was joined by Tracy Callinan, who played the Harpsichord. William started singing as a 17-year-old in a suburban Sydney choir, (after his father, quite reasonably, insisted he complete High School). His love of music and singing came from his family and was encouraged by the many musical films of romance and adventure that appeared on early Australian television. It was solidified when he bought his first wind-up gramophone, and that interest has persisted all his life. Attendees were treated to a wonderful evening of musical entertainment.

Image Credits: Heather Blackley.

Bev Anderson, Leanne Anderson, Jan and Barry Crouch.

Biddy Brady, Jen Greig, Jill Broadley (front), Tess Kelly, Jeanette Norton, Sue and Ian Laing.

A crowd of around 70 enjoyed ‘the Harmonies on the Hill’ event.

Renowned Anglo Australian Tenor William Amer and Harpsichordist Tracy Callinan. Image Credit: Heather Blackley.