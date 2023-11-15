HAPPY HALLOWEEN

Central West Family Support Group held a Spooky Halloween Disco on Thursday, 26 October. There were plenty of creative and unique Halloween costumes on display. Halloween’s origins can be traced back to the ancient Celtic festival known as Samhain, which was held on November 1 in contemporary calendars. It was believed that on that day, the souls of the dead returned to their homes, so people dressed in costumes and lit bonfires to ward off spirits. Many Australians celebrate Halloween, which occurs annually on 31 October. It is also known as All Hallows’ Eve and is the day before All Saints’ Day. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.