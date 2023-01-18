HAPPY GATHERING FOR LODGE EVENT

It was a small but happy get together for the members of Lodge Condobolin and their families on Saturday, 10 December for the Annual Christmas Party.

Santa didn’t turn up this year as he was very busy delivering presents to other flood affected areas, but he was there in spirit.

Everyone enjoyed a barbecue and lots of delicious salads bought by the members and posed happily under the balloon arch constructed by Irene and Neil Gile.

Some spirited debate ensued over who was the fastest land animal and other brain teasers.

Mixed with the Christmas joy was a little sadness as Simone and Jimmy Rodgers are moving away from Bedgerabong to take up new positions in Queensland.

They will be missed by Lodge Condobolin and the Bedgerabong community.

Everyone wished them all the best in their new ventures.

