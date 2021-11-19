HANDS ON IN CHILD STUDIES

Recently Condobolin High School educator Miss Kayla Bendall, who is on maternity leave visited her old Child Studies Class. “She spoke to students about her experience with newborn care, which is the topic currently being studied,” the Condobolin High School Newsletter, 2021 Term Four, Week Three – Page 8 said. “The girls prepared a range of questions to ask Miss Bendall which helped them develop a deeper understanding of different concepts learnt. Thank you to Miss Bendall for providing the students with this opportunity. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Newsletter, 2021 Term Four, Week Three – Page 8.

Below – Child Studies enables young people to understand the interrelated factors that influence the early years and their impact on the next generation of successful, creative and confident learners and citizens.