HAIDEE NAMED 2021 SHOWGIRL

Haidee Yeomans has been announced as the 2021 Condobolin PAH and I Association Showgirl.

The 20-year-old Disability Support Worker is the daughter of Paul and Leanne Yeomans of Condobolin.

Haidee was sashed at the Condobolin PAH and I Association Showgirl Presentation Evening at the Condobolin Sports Club on Saturday, 23 October.

Haidee was joined in the competition by Zara King and Maddison Ratcliff.

The next step in the journey for this new ambassador for Condobolin and Lachlan Shire is to be the area’s representative at the Sydney Royal Ag Shows NSW Young Woman Zone 6 Final which will be held in Condobolin on 5 March next year.

Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby