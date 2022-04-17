HACC CELEBRATES SENIORS WEEK

HACC clients gathered at the Condobolin RSL Club to celebrate Seniors Week on Wednesday, 23 March.

Seniors Week was held from 23 March until 3 April.

Lachlan Home and Community Care (HACC) handed out vouchers for free coffee and cake at Condobolin RSL Club to participants who attended activities during Seniors Week.

“Seniors Week is a chance for the community to show seniors how much they are valued,” HACC Co-Ordinator Cath Cooper explained.

“It is important that we acknowledge the valuable role seniors play in our lives and community. Seniors matter.

“Everyone ages. At Lachlan HACC we aim to support our seniors live independently in their homes and remain active in the community.

Another Seniors Week activity, enjoyed by HACC clients, was exercise classes with Brayden Davis, manager of Willowbend Sports Centre 2877 on Tuesday, 29 March.

“Lachlan HACC has strong connections to all businesses in Condobolin in particular the clubs, pubs and cafes who provide valuable opportunities for our seniors to engage socially,” Mrs Cooper said.

Mrs Cooper added it was important to make special mention of the Condobolin RSL Club, who made a substantial donation to Lachlan HACC at the end of last year.

“These funds will be used to provide extras for our clients and volunteers,” she explained.

“So far, we have used some of the money to provide, reusable HACC shopping bags for all clients and volunteers, food vouchers and assistance to elders in need.

“Their generosity to our organisation should be acknowledged and is greatly appreciated.”

Mrs Cooper also wanted to personally thank the staff of Lachlan HACC – Katie O’Hara, Jennifer Larkin and Debra Brasnett (Condobolin), Pida Gleeson (Lake Cargelligo) abd Kristy Simpson (Tottenham), who ensure all the Shire’s seniors are living their best lives.