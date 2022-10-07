GUNS STOLEN

Unknown offenders have brazenly used a vehicle to ram raid Owens Rural Supplies in Condobolin before getting away with a number of guns and ammunition.

It is believed the incident, occurred in the early hours on Tuesday, 27 September with the offenders making a getaway into the darkness.

It is then believed one of the stolen guns was used as part of a break and enter in order to obtain keys to a vehicle parked at the property.

The vehicle, a Ford Ranger utility, was later found abandoned and burned out on Reservoir Hill in Condobolin.

Officers and detectives from Central West Police District are investigating the incidents. If you have any information relating to what happened, please contact Condobolin Police Station on 02 6895 6600 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.