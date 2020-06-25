GUM BEND PLAYGROUND COMPLETED

The new Gum Bend Lake Playground in Condobolin has been completed.

Lachlan Shire Council is pleased to announce that the facility is now open to the public.

The project, which cost $200,000 to complete, was funded through a NSW Government’s “Everyone Can Play” program grant, a CleanTeq Sunrise mining contribution and Lachlan Shire Council funds.

Whilst there is currently no water allocation to fill the lake, Council remains committed to keeping the area maintained and clean for the public to use for recreational purposes.

Other works recently completed by Council at Gum Bend Lake include $125,000 worth of dredging, earthworks and leak sealing. This was funded by Council with work being undertaken by local contractors.

By Melissa Blewitt