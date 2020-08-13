Condobolin’s Gum Bend Lake will not be filled for the upcoming summer period.

This is the second year in a row, the popular recreational facility will remain empty.

“Lachlan Shire Council regrets to inform the public that there are insufficient water allocations from the State Government to fill Gum Bend Lake this upcoming summer,” a statement from Lachlan Shire Council on Tuesday, 28 July, said.

“Although recently there has been welcome rain in our region, it has not been sufficient to fill Wyangala Dam to required levels.

“The dam is currently sitting at 17.5 per cent, well below the level needed for access to the 1200 megalitres of water needed to fill and maintain the Lake.

“A number of options have been investigated to source additional water, including a request to the NSW State Government for a special water allocation, opportunities to combine all available water licences and purchasing additional water licences. However, no additional allocation has been forthcoming.

“Despite this, Council recognises that the Gum Bend precinct is an important recreational, economic and environmental asset and remains committed to maintaining the camping and recreational amenities around the lake.

“These facilities, including the BBQs and play equipment will continue to be available for visitors and locals. The play equipment was recently upgraded and work completed on dredging and bank stabilisation works on the lake bed.

“Construction will commence soon on the construction of stage 1 (510metres) of a shared path around the lake. Fitness equipment will also be installed later in the year,” the statement concluded.

By Melissa Blewitt.