GUM BEND LAKE FILLING UP

Lachlan Shire Council is beginning to fill up Gum Bend Lake in Condobolin.

They turned on the pump on Tuesday, 20 October which will fill the recreational facility from the Lachlan River.

“This is great news for the local community and comes after the State Government recently partially relaxed General Security water allocations,” a statement from Lachlan Shire Council on Wednesday, 21 October said.

The lake is expected to be full by the end of November and ready for recreational activities in the upcoming summer.

Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf said he is excited that the tap has been turned on and we can now see the lake filling up.

“The economic and social benefit to Condobolin and the Lachlan Shire is really unmeasurable,” he explained.

The Mayor also thanked mining company Clean TeQ who have generously agreed to donate 100 Mega litres of their General Security water allocation to the lake. This will allow an extra three weeks of usage of the lake.

At the December Council meeting, there will be additional information available and Council will be able to make a more informed decision about how best to proceed with the future operation of the lake through to the end of summer.

By Melissa Blewitt.