GUM BEND LAKE AMENITIES UPGRADE TO BEGIN

By Melissa Blewitt

Work on the Gum Bend Lake amenities renewal began on Thursday, 13 May.

The replacement of the existing amenities is a project that is being jointly funded by the State Government, through the Drought Stimulus Program, and Lachlan Shire Council.

The new amenities block will replace the existing facility and will comprise two covered outdoor areas, male and female toilets and showers, a separate toilet/shower for people with a disability and a store room.

“The new facility will be modern in appearance and will be more energy and water efficient. The facility will cater for users of the lake but will also provide updated facilities for travellers,” a press release from Lachlan Shire Council on 5 May said.

“During the construction period, temporary toilet facilities will be available however, there will be no shower facilities provided. Showers facilities are available at Riverview Caravan Park for a small fee.

“Council recognises that users of the Gum Bend Lake facility will experience some inconvenience during the construction period and appreciates the communities understanding while this work is undertaken.”

It is anticipated that construction of the new facility will be completed by September 2021.