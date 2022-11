The St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin P and F and their families helped to ensure the grounds of the educational facility were in fabulous condition for educators and students recently. “A huge thank you to our P&F and their families for helping our school look so beautiful for the staff and children!” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. “A truly wonderful school community!” Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.