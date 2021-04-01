On Friday, 12 March, eleven of our SRC members attended a GRIP Leadership Conference in Dubbo. GRIP leadership provides enthusiastic, skilled and passionate presenters to deliver practical and interactive training conferences for student leaders.

The students participated in a day full of different sessions, designed to provide a better understanding of leadership in a school context, how to implement effective leadership, the characteristics of a good leader, the expectations of responsibility, generating ideas and turning these into action.

The day provided opportunities to interact with other student leaders from the region and equipped them with a number of critical skills and approaches to a dynamic array of challenges students can face. It was inspiring to see students rise to these challenges and embrace learning how to tackle them.

Opportunities like these workshops leave a lasting impact on students which they can refer to, not only during the school year, but later in life as well.

Leadership is a pivotal element of the culture at Forbes Public School, preparing students to be robust future citizens. Well done SRC of 2021 for demonstrating how responsible and respectful student leaders are at FPS at GRIP 2021. A Big Thank You to Mr John Schrader for driving us to Dubbo on the school bus.