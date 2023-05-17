GREAT SUPPORT FOR OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Condobolin Open Golf

A big weekend of golf with just over 200 entries for the two days. Saturday 6th, we played a 4BBB stableford scratch and handicap sponsored by Peter Colless and Simon Broadley. Thanks very much for your generous support.

Winners of the scratch were Mat Smith and Zac Yeomans with 38 points, runners up were visitors Ray Bollard and Col Houghton with 37 points, handicap winners Brad Hurley and Peter Colless with 47 points, runners up were Henry Nash and Charlie Goodsell with 46 points.

Ball comp winners L Dickson and G Moncrieff, G and D Matheson, L Coombs and A Lancaster, M and S Taylor, J George and I Myers, A Dodgson and V Hanlon 43 c/b.

NTPs all grades B Clemson 12 balls. no. 9 G Taylor and S Beetson, no. 11 T Ford and R Hurley, no 17 C Houghton and D Matheson.

LCD Josh Matheson was present.

Sunday 7th we had a great field of 135 contest the Open day, the strongest field for a while with four blokes playing off +2 and 20 blokes off 4 or less, thanks to major sponsors Moogenilla Angus for making it possible.

Winner of the day was Tim Sayers from Bankstown GC with 71, runner up was John Betland Forbes 73.

A grade handicap winners A Harland from West Wyalong with 71 nett, runner up was R Bollard Tuross Head 73 nett.

B grade winner was Paul Sinderberry with 78, runner up was Eamon Coe with 83, handicap winner Greg Matheson 71, runner up Nathan Coe 72 c/b.

C grade winner was Dennis Norris with 85, runner up was Paddy Ward with 87 c/b, handicap winner was Ian Menzies with 68 nett, runner up was David Hall with 69 nett.

Vets scratch winners P Dawson 77, C Houghton 78, handicap winners L Coombs 71 and G McCumstie 72.

Juniors scratch R Murray 84, handicap E Heffernan 72 nett.

NTPs 3 A Currey, 6 D Saunders, 9 S Betland, N. McMillan, A Dodgson, 11 S Betland, P Sinderberry, D Norris, 17 Z. Mitchell, G Matheson, D Cunningham.

Long drives J Betland, R Grayson, D Saunders.

The Bradman was picked up by M. Goodsell and Brian Clemson won the raffle.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.