GREAT MORNING FOR CROQUET AT CONDO

Croquet

Results Sunday 11 September:

Great morning this Sunday for our croquet. A little wet under foot but the sun was shining. Twelve players in the draw it was time to take to the green.

Betsy and Fay were in good form, up against Margo and Elizabeth, and taking the match 7-2.

Laurel and Marilyn started off strongly scoring the first 4 hoops, it was time for Geoffrey and Shirley to put their heads down. Bringing the score back to 4 each both teams kept the score even through to the 12th hoop playing through to the 13th saw Jeffery take the hoop and the win 7-6.

Kay and Margo too strong up against the paring of Elizabeth and Liz winning 7-3.

Marilyn and Betsy had a close match with Geoffrey and Fay both teams scoring well. This match saw Marilyn and Betsy come up with the win 7-5.

Liz and Laurel in a good tussle with Shirley and Kay. With both teams defending the hoops we saw another match go to the deciding 13th hoop with Liz and Laurel taking the match 7-6.

The paring of Marilyn and Betsy were too strong this morning for Elizabeth and Margo take the match 7-3.

We are still open for new members we play Wednesdays and Sunday mornings. Please join us on the green.

Blue Hoop.