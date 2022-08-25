GREAT COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT IN SKYFEST

The local community is embracing all that Condo SkyFest Miima Warrabinya encompasses.

Condo SkyFest Miima Warrabinya will be held from Friday, 2 September until Sunday, 4 September.

“One of the most exciting and gratifying aspects of Condo SkyFest Miima Warrabinya is the involvement of so many locals in the Festival program,” Mr Harold (Ally) Coe, CEO of Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation, told The Condobolin Argus this week.

“We’re immensely grateful for all this support.

“It’ll be wonderful working with all these different groups to make our Condo SkyFest Miima Warrabinya a celebration for the entire community.

“The Saturday afternoon will be for kids of all ages,” he continued. “The gates will open with the inaugural Wombat Wobble Dance-off with Johnny Huckle, animated storytelling with Larry Brandy, and a couple of Wiradjuri-speaking Youtube stars from Albury, the Giilangyaldhaanygalang Muppets, with their human friends, Ruth Davys and Pettina Love. Children will love it.

“Unfortunately, Condo’s young rugby league players and their families will miss out on some of the afternoon activities because their teams have made it through to the semi- finals. Which is fantastic! They’ll be home in time to get to SkyFest’s evening program of music, dance and astronomy. Some of Dubbo’s favourite Wiradjuri musicians will be performing for us, including Shane and Pete Riley, and the dynamic hip hop duo, Riley and Ah-See (Anthony Riley and Brian Ah-See). Plus some surprises, including Condo’s own Aretha Franklin, Janita Coe!

“SkyFest is a time for Wiradjuri talent to shine!”

“And don’t forget to book your seats for our Gala Dinner on the Friday night! I promise you an unforgettable evening!” he concluded.

SkyFest will open with a Gala Dinner on the circular veranda of the iconic Wiradjuri Study Centre – and organisers want the Condobolin community to be a part of this amazing event.

The Gala Dinner will be held on Friday, 2 September from 6.30pm featuring a three-course menu, which will include traditional and contemporary Wiradjuri food, such as yabbies, yellow belly (golden perch), and kangaroo, with native herbs and spices. Wiradjuri-themed mocktails will be served on the lawn before dinner. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options will also be available. You can book your tickets for the Gala Dinner now – reserve your seat at www.123tix.com.au/events/profile/1570

Children from Condo’s two primary schools, the Condo SistaShed artisans, and the Shine Group from Marathon Health have all made lanterns with the support of lantern-maker extraordinaire, Phil Relf, from Ikara Celebratory Events in the Northern Rivers region. These lanterns will be ceremonially switched on at sunset to create a beautiful setting for the evening dancing and music.

Mr Relf visited Condo last week to retro-fit LEDs to hundreds of lanterns and will be back for SkyFest in September.

Condobolin High School’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) teacher Adam Quinn and his students will be demonstrating Space Science projects at the Regenerative Futures Expo that is part of SkyFest.

Several local artists and makers have also booked booths at the Regenerative Futures Expo, along with at least one university and the Lake Cowal Foundation, for example.“We look forward to welcoming other organisations and individuals to the Expo to promote their goods and services and reach out to the broader community,” Mr Coe stated.

Some of the young dancers from Condo Primary School have been practicing a special dance, Giralang Bundinya – Shooting Star, created for SkyFest by Wiradjuri choreographer Jo Clancy.

Ms Clancy will be in Condo for SkyFest with some of her Wagana dancers from the Blue Mountains for SkyFest. On the Friday before the festival, she will be conducting workshops with an enthusiastic group of high school girls who also want to dance at SkyFest.

Local artists will also be very prominent at SkyFest. Bev Coe and Belinda Coe will be exhibiting their work in the freshly renovated art gallery at the Wiradjuri Study Centre, and the Shine group from Marathon Health will be showing off their work in a new gallery site at the Centre.

Bev Coe and the SistaShed artisans will also be exhibiting their craftwork at the SistaShed and encouraging everyone to learn to weave over a sisterly cup of bush tea.

Aunty Iris Reid, from Dubbo TAFE, will be also encouraging those who attend her workshop at SkyFest to try traditional Wiradjuri weaving as a way to learning the language.

The community participation and support even extends to Orange since members the Rotary Club of Orange Daybreak will be driving their new pantechnicon truck to Condobolin with a load of chairs, tables and marquees.

They will also be attending the Gala Dinner on Friday night and be giving a hand with the barbecue on Saturday.