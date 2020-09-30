GRANT FOR LOGAN THORPE FITNESS

Logan Thorpe Fitness has received a $15,000 Healthy Town Challenge Grant.

The Healthy Town Challenge is a joint initiative of the NSW Office of Preventive Health and the Heart Foundation NSW. The challenge supports regional and rural communities to facilitate healthy living activities to improve the health of their community members.

“We are very excited to receive this grant as it is our mission to have a positive impact on our local communities health and fitness,” Owner of Logan Thorpe Fitness, Logan Thorpe, explained.

Logan is encouraging local residents to become involved in the Challenge and work on becoming healthier together.

Logan Thorpe Fitness will implement a range of ideas to promote healthy living in the town. They are going to hold weekly events such as Bootcamp, HITT sessions, and walking groups. All Healthy Town Challenge events are free and suitable for all fitness levels.

“Other exciting things we are working on include creating distance markers for the walking track, starting at the Tennis Courts and heading out to Gum Bend Lake,” Logan said.

“We will also be partnering with the Condobolin Swimming Pool to create a healthy salad option that will be quick and easy to grab on the run.

“By using innovative and fun ideas we hope to encourage the community to become involved in the activities that are being planned as part of the Healthy Town Challenge.”

Logan said towns involved in previous challenges have made remarkable gains towards creating supportive environments and facilitating healthy living activities for community members.

“The Healthy Towns Challenge highlights the important role local communities can play in helping residents eat well, move more and sit less,” he stated.

Through a competitive process, Condobolin and four other towns were selected to participate in the challenge. They were offered a seed grant to develop and implement strategies that focus on improving the lifestyle of individuals and establishing local policies and infrastructure to support healthier behaviours within their community.

Condobolin will receive additional support from both NSW Office of Preventive Health and the Heart Foundation NSW. The town that wins the challenge is awarded a prize of $5,000 to continue their efforts.

This year’s Healthy Town Challenge is the sixth challenge held in NSW. Towns involved in previous challenges have made remarkable gains towards creating supportive environments and facilitating healthy living activities for community members.

Tottenham and Tullamore actually won the NSW Healthy Town Challenge in 2015. The communities were able to tap into existing NSW Health and Heart Foundation resources and programs to improve the health of their towns.

If you want to become part of the Condobolin Healthy Town Challenge, call into Logan Thorpe Fitness at 36 William Street, Condobolin or give Logan a call on 0428 987 991.

By Melissa Blewitt.