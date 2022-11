The Condobolin pairing of Grant and Brayden Davis played in the Don Drabsch Memorial Day at Forbes recently. This was the first competition playing together outside of Condobolin for the duo, and they came away with fourth place overall, with two wins and one draw. Grant and Brayden are pictured with the wife of the late Don Drabsch, Nerida ‘Tuppy’ Drabsch. Image Credit: Brayden Davis Facebook Page.