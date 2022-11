The Grand Opening of Hippity Hop Boutique was held on Saturday, 22 October. Owner Georgie Brown had been running an online business and decided to open a shop front in Condobolin. The store, stocks from babies through to size 12 in both boys and girls attire. There is a large selection of shorts, tops, pyjamas, play suits, dresses and baby blankets as well as toys. Georgie described her store as “the best children’s shop in the Central West.” Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.