GRAINCORP ON TRACK TO CLEAR STORAGE FOR HARVEST

GrainCorp Area Manager Josh Hudson addressed grain growers’ concerns last Wednesday night at the AGM of the Condobolin Branch of NSW Farmers.

17 members and guests listened as Josh highlighted the challenges faced moving grain from Condobolin to Port Kembla, as the railway line washed out during the floods early in the year and won’t be fixed until September.

“We have to send trains through Sydney to get to Port Kembla and this has presented a number of challenges,” Josh said. There have been some disputes and goods trains have to give way to passenger trains. Staff have been difficult to source as well, compounding the difficulties. Also, the detours are costing more in freight.” Josh said.

“However, we are on track. Last year, by this time, we had moved 111,000 tonnes, 95% of this by rail. This year to date we have moved 134,000 tonnes, 84,000 by road, which has put us in a better position this year.”

“We are hoping to have around 2 million tonnes of extra storage across the GrainCorp network this year and are in the process of acquiring the land and seeking approval.

“At this point we hope to have the site at Condobolin in a better position for storage this year than last year, however Kiacatoo will not be open this year. It is being used to clear Euabalong to ensure adequate storage there.”

Question from the floor: Sue Baxter asked about Tottenham and, “Whether it would be cleared and if not, where would Tottenham people go – to Condobolin? How do we cope with that?”

Josh said he would have to get back on what is happening with Tottenham.

Graham McDonald asked what storage would be available at Condobolin. Josh replied they hoped to have the site in a similar position to last year and thoughts were harvest would not be quite as big as last year, and that more storage would be available.

The difficulties moving grain by rail were highlighted as a big concern. Also opening more sites was not currently considered as staff were proving difficult to find.

Graham McDonald asked, “Should we be prepared to store a fair bit on farm,” and Mr Hudson agreed this was likely.

Sue Baxter asked would Condobolin be taking all grades. Josh replied this would be dictated by the amount of storage and segregation space available.

Graham Baxter pointed out the condition of the road on the North side of the railway tracks near the GrainCorp site. This was noted as a Shire responsibility.

Josh advised that growers can also deliver their grain direct to the port at Port Kembla.

The presentation ended with Graham McDonald thanking Josh Hudson and recapping how positive it was that we would be in the same position as last year where storage and receivals were concerned.