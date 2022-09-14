GRAHAM AND ROB TAKE HOME THE JANICE AND DAVID WALLER TROPHY

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 3rd September, we played a 4bbb stableford for the Janice and David Waller trophies. Thanks, Cobber, for organising that. Winners of the day were Graham Taylor and Rob Hill with 46 points, runners up were Barrie Toms and Phil Thomas with 43 points.

Ball comp winners S and S Beattie, I Myers and L Coombs, L Dickson and G Moncrieff 39 points

NTPs all grades A Dodgson, no. 9 S Beattie, no. 11 B Toms and P Boake, no. 17 M Mitchelton and G Moncrieff.

Sunday 4th September we hosted the inaugural Australian Naggers Cup.

Winners of the Naggers Cup were locals Steve and Simone Beattie 109 1/2nett; second were Greg and Debbie Matheson 110 3/4 nett (Nyngan); third was Mick and Vicki Hanlon 115 3/4 nett; Henry and Shannon Nash 116 1/2 nett (Forbes) claimed fourth; Michael and Gai Mitchelton 117 3/4 nett (Cobram/Barooga) came fifth.

Scratch winners were Brad and Beck Hurley 127, with Grant and Liz Harding 132 (Young) placing second.

Winners of the Odds n Sods event were Nym Dziuba and Kath Jeffress 108 1/2 nett (Parkes). Allan and Judy Dodgson 111 nett came second. John Miller (Manildra) and Michelle Robinson (Loch Sport) – 120 1/4 nett placed third. Clive Dunn and Karyn White 127 1/2 nett were fourth.

Scratch winners were Ian Grimshaw and Pen McLachlan 143, while Anthony Rodgers and Jan Pawsey 152 were second.

Local winners of the Naggers Cup were of course Steve and Simone Beattie.

Locals winners of the Odds n Sods were father and daughter duo Allan and Judy Dodgson. Thank you to Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy for kindly sponsoring the local event.

Thank you to all who travelled from Loch Sport (Victoria), Cobram/Barooga, Tocumwal, Young, Manildra, Parkes, Tottenham, and Tullibigeal.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.