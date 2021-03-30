GPS COMMENCE VACINATIONS FOR COVID 19

Media Release.

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton has advised that this week some of the most vulnerable people in the Parkes electorate will start to receive their first COVID-19 vaccination as Phase 1B begins.

Phase 1B includes anyone aged 70 years and over, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 55 years and over, and people with certain underlying medical conditions.

These residents will be able to receive their vaccine from their doctor, with more than 1,000 general practices and 100 GP-led respiratory clinics across the country joining the COVID-19 vaccination program, including clinics in Broken Hill, Boggabri, Cobar, Coonabarabran, Condobolin, Dubbo, Gunnedah, Moree and Walgett.

More GP clinics will be added to the list in the coming weeks, so I ask everyone to be patient – every Australian who wants a vaccine will be able to be vaccinated. No-one will miss out.

Although we are fortunate to not have any coronavirus cases here in the Parkes electorate, as the country opens up and more people look to explore our regional areas, the risk of transmission increases.

I will be rolling up my sleeve when the time comes and I urge everyone to do the same to protect themselves, their family, and their community.

Australians eligible for Phase 1B will be able to find a vaccination provider through the new national vaccination information and location service, by visiting Australia.gov.au or by calling the National Coronavirus and COVID-19 Vaccination Helpline on 1800 020 080.