Goodbye and God Bless by Rev Brian Schmalkuche

Thank you, beautiful people of Condobolin and district for welcoming me into your community. I have felt so very much part of your town and have been very comfortable among you.

Something most of you probably don’t know is that my grandfather Carl and my father Leonard were the first people to grow wheat in this district. They planted 500 acres of wheat at Kiacatoo in 1934 with draught horses. It was also here that my mother became governess to dad’s siblings and where she met dad of course.

So, coming to minister here was sort of like coming home. Thank you to my church family at Condobolin Anglican Church known as All Saints, a beautiful heritage building, for their great love and care of me over the last eight years. I leave this ministry with a heavy heart because there is still so much to do and I can only pray that someone will be appointed here that has a heart, not only for Christ, but for the people of the Condobolin district and, not to over stretch the point, but to have a knowledge of the bush.

