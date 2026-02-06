Goobang Street blaze

A fire occurred in Goobang Street, Condobolin in early January, threatening homes. Warren Ross (Warren Ross Bros Excavations) used a grader to help bring the blaze under control. Local residents praised his quick actions on social media. Some of the comments included “Thank you to all who served. Again, without Warren Ross’s quick action with the grader many homes could have been lost tonight.” (Tracey Mcdonald); “Absolute legends who will help their community in anyway they can!” (Hannah Deeves); “Awesome people that we are lucky to have in our community x” (Tammy Staines Buswell); “Great work Warren for quick thinking.” (Kathy Bardini). Local emergency services also attended the scene, helping to extinguish the fire. Image Credit: Tracey Mcdonald (via Condobolin Notice Board Facebook Group).