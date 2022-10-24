GOLFERS TRAVEL TO MANILDRA

Sunday 27th September, 5 Trundle golfers travelled to Manildra for their Open Golf Tournament.

All in attendance enjoyed the day.

Glen Pepper was the highlight of the day, winning B Grade with 83 scratch and 37 stableford points. Graeme, Don, Steve and Graham could only manage Stableford scores in the twenties. Golf at home is currently on hold due to flooding.

Hopefully we can get mowing done soon, if the weather is kind.

Golf report via Bogan Gate Golf Club Facebook Page.