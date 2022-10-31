GOLFERS HAPPY

Veterans Golf

The Vets literally squeezed in a game of golf on Thursday 13th October to the delight of 16 players.

We had to close hole number 17 because of difficult conditions. Rob Hill showed us he still has the shots in difficult conditions to score 34 points and won three nice T-Bone steaks.

Brad Hurley brought his long game to town and found the course a little drier than his place.

Brad was second on a count back from Ian Myers with 32 points. Barry ran fourth with 30 points.

Phil enjoyed the day with Greg McCumstie and won a ball for his efforts.

The straight-shooting game went to Hilly on 9 and 17 wrapping up a good day for Rob. Docky was the only non-vet playing and he felt he deserved a ball. Les Taylor succumbed to the swampy conditions and was heard to be croaking at the bar.

Congratulations to Brad Hurley for winning the New South Wales Sand Green Championship in the Veteran’s sections.

PT.