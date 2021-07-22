GOING ON A TREASURE HUNT

Rivah and Peyton Stevenson were eager to participate in the Treasure Hunt at the SRA Grounds on Tuesday, 29 June. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
Hayley
July 22, 2021
On Tuesday, 29 June local youth went on a Treasure Hunt at the SRA Grounds as part of the School Holiday Program. Excited participants discovered hidden treasures located around the area. The School Holiday Program is supported by Western Plains Regional Development, Central West Family Support Group and Lachlan Shire Council.
Teigan McRae and her son Seth Patton were excited to find prizes that were part of a School Holiday Program Treasure Hunt. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.