GOBONDERY/NARRAF DISTRICT SWIMMING

Marty Fulton proudly accepting his trophy after breaking a record during the swimming carnival.Marty Fulton proudly accepting his trophy after breaking a record during the swimming carnival.

Posted By: Hayley March 15, 2022

On Friday 25th February, Tottenham Central School’s swimming team went to Warren to compete in the Gobondery/NARRAF District Swimming Carnival.
Tottenham Central School came first overall and multiple students will be advancing to the Western SSA swimming trials in two weeks.
A huge achievement was made by Marty Fulton. Marty broke a record and also won Junior Boys Champion.
Image Credit: Tottenham Central School’s Facebook Page.