On Friday 25th February, Tottenham Central School’s swimming team went to Warren to compete in the Gobondery/NARRAF District Swimming Carnival.

Tottenham Central School came first overall and multiple students will be advancing to the Western SSA swimming trials in two weeks.

A huge achievement was made by Marty Fulton. Marty broke a record and also won Junior Boys Champion.

Image Credit: Tottenham Central School’s Facebook Page.