GIVING BLOOD MAKES A DIFFERENCE

The Mobile Blood Bank was in Condobolin on Wednesday, 30 September.

Australia needs around 25,000 blood donations every week, especially those many people suffering from cancer and other serious illnesses.

Local resident and Manager of Wiilowbend Sports Centre 2877 Brayden Davis visited the Mobile Blood Bank when it was in town.

He wanted to donate because it meant making a difference to someone’s life.

“It didn’t hurt and I know I will be helping some that really needs it,” Brayden said.

“It doesn’t take much time and I would encourage anyone else who may have thought about donating, but hasn’t done it yet, to visit the Mobile Blood Bank when it is in town next.”

The Mobile Blood Bank will return to Condobolin in January, at a date to be determined and will be located in the Condobolin RSL car park.

An Australian Red Cross Blood Service spokesperson urged local residents in Condobolin to make an appointment to give blood.

They said giving blood only takes an hour of your time and would help save the lives of up to three Australians.

The spokesperson added every donation can potentially improve the lives of many Australians, including new mothers, cancer patients and people undergoing emergency surgery.

“One in three Australians will need blood in their lifetime yet only one in 30 donates,” the spokesperson explained.

“The lives you help save could one day be that of a family member or close friend.

“When you give a blood donation you make an amazing difference not only to the recipient but also to their loved ones.”

To find out more or make an appointment call the Blood Service on 13 14 95 or visit www.donateblood.com.au

By Melissa Blewitt.