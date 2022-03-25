GIVING A SUPER SPEECH

On Tuesday, 8 March students Billie OBryan, Kiara Harris and Kinsley Wood (pictured with Rotary Presdient Susan Bennett) represented Condobolin High School at the Rotary International Women’s Day breakfast, which was held at the Condobolin RSL Club. Billie O’Bryan delivered a warming acknowledgement to country in language. Kiara Harris, Billie O’Bryan and Kinsley Wood then delivered a speech that gave an overview on the history of International Women’s Day, female role models and gender equality. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.