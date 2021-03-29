GILGAIS TAKES OUT WARATAHS

Under 13’s Grand Final

Waratah‘s won the toss and elected to bowl. Gilgais sent Bede Leighton and Sophia Stuckey into bat, the best opening pair all year and they didn’t miss a trick scoring off the first ball and retiring with Bede 5 and Sophia 2, great start. Then came in the ever-improving Charlie Girle and big-hitting Jedd Turner, they make a great batting pair running well between the wicket. Jedd 46 and Charlie 23, well-done boy’s.

Next Ellijah Turner and Kye Kendall working well together making runs, well done boys both retired Ellijah 4 and Kye 7. Next to bat was Jacob Doyle and Baden Riley, they faced the best bowling from the Waratah‘s and played really well Jacob 4 and Baden 2, great runs boys. Waratahs got their first wicket when Baden was run out and Eli Heffernango t his first wicket when Memphis Jones caught Jacob. Great work on the field by Keaton Sloane and Lucy McFadyen. Chloe Stuckey batted well until Gus Laing bowled her out and that saw Charlie and Jedd return to the crease.

Some great bowling by Rachel Grimmond saw the next 2 wickets fall, Jedd the first to go with a catch to Callan Venables and Charlie was next to walk. After 30 overs Gilgais were 5/142 great start to the game. Bowling and fielding has been Gilgais main structure for cricket this year, catching & bowling good line and length and keeping other teams scores down to a minimum, this again worked for Gilgais. Waratahs lost a wicket early but it was Gus Laing who came in and got the run rate going, Nate Vincent was next to the crease and managed to put on a few runs before the Turner boys got him out. Eli Heffernan batted well and it was Gus and Eli who retired and were able to later return to the crease. Memphis Jones & Rachel Grimmond put some runs on the board

too but it wasn’t quite enough to get Waratahs the win. Gus Laing 19 runs, Eli Heffernan 11 runs and Nate Vincent 6 runs. Wickets for Gilgais went to opening bowler Ellijah Turner 2/2 off 2

overs, Charlie Girle 1/3 off 4 overs, Kye Kendall 1/17 off 4 overs, Chloe Stuckey 2/4 off 2 overs & Jacob Doyle 1/7 off 4 overs. Gilgais claimed the win after bowling Waratahs all out 7/91 after

29 overs.

CONGRATS GILGAIS & well-done children going the whole season undefeated. Thank you to our scorers and umpires all year.