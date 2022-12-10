GETTING TO THE BUSINESS END OF BOWLS

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

Week five of the Business House Bowls was won by Condo Taxis with RSL the lucky winners and Lachlan Agencies two the lucky losers. Thanks to Cobber for sponsoring the night and Condo Quality Meats for the meat trays.

Sunday morning (27th November) twenty players turned up, The Thompson Twins Dannielle and Laurie won the vouchers defeating Max Johnson and Laura Tickle. In the other games, Ian Kelk and Brian Tickle defeated Dave Carter Snr and Garry Keen, Dan Seton and Frank Golyer defeated Dave Carter Jnr and Bill Logan, Grant Davis and Wendy Ryan defeated Michael Waller and Pam Nicholl, and Al Stuckey and Nick Moody defeated Michael Leal and Uwe Kuhn.

On Saturday (26th November) three teams from Condo went to Parkes Town Club to compete in the State Rookie Pairs. Mel Rees and Zena Jones were defeated in both their games as were Braden Davis and Dave Carter Jnr however Dannielle and Cath Thompson won their first game, lost their second and drew their third, which was a great effort. Apparently the standard of play in all the games was very high.

In the Minor Singles, Grant Davis defeated Steve Taylor twenty seven points to thirteen, and in the Mixed Pairs Marilyn and Darren Seton defeated Jo and Trevor Thorpe twenty one to twelve, and Craig and Zena Jones defeated Yvonne Johnson and Steve Taylor twenty six to eleven. Contributed.