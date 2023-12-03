GETTING SLIMED FOR A VERY GOOD CAUSE

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students were given incentives in the lead up to their Colour Run fundraiser. As families worked together to reach above and beyond the halfway mark toward the Colour Run fundraising goal, there was an opportunity to take part in a slime fest of educators and community members. St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Principal Natasha Brotherton, St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Vice Principal Hannah Ridley, Father Getulio (St Josephs Catholic Church, Condobolin) and Father Roberto were all among those who were slimed in the name of a good cause. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.