GETTING CREATIVE AT CERAMICS

Locals enjoyed learning the art of ceramics recently. They utilised the Condobolin Community Centre and showcased their creativity. Ceramic objects are made by combining naturally occurring raw materials, such as clay, earthen minerals, and water, and shaping them into forms using hand building, wheel-throwing, or mold casting techniques. Once shaped, the object is fired in a kiln at a high temperature. Firing ceramics make them hardened and heat resistant. Ceramic objects are used as building materials, functional dinnerware, decorative sculpture, and more. Image Credits: Lachlan Arts Council Facebook Page.